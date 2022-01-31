The Lynn Camp Wildcats came away with a big win on Monday night, hosting the Red Bird Cardinals in the 13th Region matchup.
The Wildcats used tremendous performances from the duo of Micah Engle and Gavin Allen to defeat Red Bird 70-30 on Monday. Engle led all scorers with 28 points, followed by Allen who finished the night with 18 points.
Lynn Camp took a 22-8 lead after the first quarter and was up 45-15 at the half. Engle scored 12 of his 28 points in the third quarter, as the Wildcats extended their lead to 67-27, before cruising to the 70-30 lead.
With the win, Lynn Camp improved to 12-7 on the year. They will return to action on Tuesday, taking on Paris.
Lynn Camp 70, Red Bird 30
Lynn Camp 22 23 22 3 - 70
Red Bird 8 7 12 3 - 30
Lynn Camp (70) - Engle 28, Allen 18, Duane Sparks 6, Maison Prater 9, Nick Sanders 5, Ashton Walters 1, Ian Agosto 2, Caleb Helton 1
Red Bird (30) - Juan Bynum 3, Mark Ngulunga 8, Felix Onusumba 3, Joel Manwell 3, Victorie Ilunga 6, Austin Osborne 7
