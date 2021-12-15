The Lynn Camp Wildcats boys basketball team is playing as well as anyone in the region this season with their latest win coming over the Whitley County Colonels on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats used the attack of senior duo Gavin Allen and Micah Engle on their way to the 64-54 win. Engle led the way with 26 points, while Allen finished the night with 17 points. Duane Spark poured in 13 for Lynn Camp.
Despite the offensive success on Tuesday, it was the Wildcats’ defense that Coach Rodney Clarke was more impressed with. Whitley County entered the game averaging 74 points per game through their first three games of the year, and Clarke’s team held the Colonels to 20 points below their season average.
“Getting back in transition tonight was huge and it allowed us to get our defense set,” said Clarke. “I think our ball screen coverage gave them some different looks on defense than what they are used to.”
Lynn Camp controlled the game from the opening tip, slowly extending their lead throughout the four quarters.
Behind eight points from Engle to open the game, Lynn Camp got off to a 16-14 lead after one and led 29-27 at the half.
The Colonels were able to keep the game neck-and-neck into the third quarter. While five different players scored for Whitley County in the period, Lynn Camp was able to keep them at bay, behind a big three from Nick Sanders and four points from Engle.
The fourth quarter was finally the deciding factor in the game. Whitley County was forced to send the Wildcats to the free throw line early in hopes of getting back into the game, but Lynn Camp went nine-of-11 down the stretch to seal the 64-54 win.
Clarke said while Engle and Allen are the two players who stand out because of their offense, he had to credit Maison Prater for playing a big role in the win.
“Maison Prater may have not had a great game offensively, but defensively, he was huge. Micah never seems to surprise me with his play and Duane and Gavin were monsters inside tonight. It was a huge team win.”
With the win, Lynn Camp is now 4-1 on the year. They’ll take on Taylor County in the opening round of the Arby’s/KFC Tournament at McCreary Central next Monday.
Lynn Camp 64, Whitley County 54
Lynn Camp 16 13 15 20 - 64
Whitley County 14 13 11 16 - 54
Lynn Camp (64) - Allen 17, Engle 26, Sparks 13, Sanders 6, Prater 2, Landon White 2
Whitley County (54) - Anderson 11, Mahan 10, Reynolds 12, Fuson 10, Petrey 9, Queener 2
