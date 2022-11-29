Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds into Wednesday Morning... A storm system tracking through the Midwest will produce gusty winds at times into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast with locally higher gusts possible in the vicinity of any strong thunderstorms. The winds should weaken around or shortly after sunrise on Wednesday. These gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations. Also, a few tree limbs could be blown down and isolated power outages are possible.