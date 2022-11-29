CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Wildcats opened their season with a 76-42 win over Somerset Christian School on Tuesday.
Micah Engle led the Wildcats in scoring, putting in an impressive 36-point effort. Nick Sanders followed, pouring in 12 points.
Ethan Burd and Tate Mills added 8 points a piece, and Ethan Chafin had 6 points, all to help in the blowout win.
Elijah Brummett led with 20 points for Somerset Christian. Jack Baker followed with 8 points.
"I am really happy with our boys," Coach Rodney Clarke said. "Thats a feisty team. We did what we needed to do and got the job done. We had some key contributions off the bench, and that will be the storyline for us this season."
Lynn Camp will take on Danville Christian on Friday at home.
