The Kentucky sophomore forward was cleared to play Thursday after suffering an undisclosed leg injury during the preseason. Brooks missed the first nine games and participated in non-contact drills before getting the approval from the team’s medical staff to make a full return to practice.
Kentucky assistant coach Jai Lucas said Friday that Brooks had a “good practice” on Thursday, but added it will be a “wait-and-see” approach to see how much he contributes while on the court.
“We’re not expecting much from him,” Lucas said. “He hasn’t played. He hasn’t practiced. But the one thing that we’re excited about is his energy, and it sounds crazy, but his kind of upperclassman leadership with him only being a sophomore but him being one of the returning players. It’ll kind of help us with our poise a little bit.”
Lucas doesn’t have a timetable for Brooks’ full return but added he’s “done a good job of doing what he’s been able to do while he was having restrictions and stuff.”
“It’s different when it’s 5-on-5 in a game,” Lucas said. “It’s so much harder to compare practice to a game, and just the constant movement and transition from offense to defense to banging and stuff like that. Hopefully, it won’t take as long as it typically does. You’d expect him to be a little bit quicker.”
While Brooks is making his return to the roster, Terrence Clarke us still mending from a right leg injury and Lucas doesn’t think Clarke will be ready. Clarke has missed the past two games and played just 16 minutes against Louisville on Dec. 26.
“The biggest thing right now is just getting him in the treatment that he needs, and he’s in there every day, every morning,” Lucas said. “He’s in there a lot. He’s doing what he needs to do. … I think the biggest thing is just getting to a point where he’s able to play through the least pain as possible.”
Kentucky (3-6, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) carries a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s contest against the Gators. The Wildcats edged Vanderbilt 77-74 on Tuesday night and opened conference play with a 78-73 double-overtime win at Mississippi State last Saturday.
Kentucky sophomore Dontaie Allen has been instrumental in the first two conference games and has scored 37 points, including a career-high 23, complete with seven 3-pointers, in the win over the Bulldogs last Saturday. Lucas said teams are starting to take notice of Allen because of his shooting abilities.
“Each game his coverage and his stuff will become a lot and a lot harder for him to get shots and create shots,” Lucas said. “But the one thing about Dontaie and having him on the court is that you have to account for him. The defense has to know where he is, so it kind of opens up the court a little bit and creates driving lanes, eliminating people helping on the post and stuff like that.”
A standout performer at Pendleton County High School and former Kentucky Mr. Basketball, Allen is used to the extra attention given to him by opposing teams and is prepared for double teams and other defensive schemes.
“In high school, I was getting triple-teamed, so there’s not much really different,” he said. “It’s on a different level so it’s going to be an adjustment and I’m going to have to work harder to get open. I’m just going to do anything to help my team win, to be honest.”
The Gators (5-2, 2-1) won their first two conference encounters before dropping an 86-71 decision at Alabama last Tuesday. Lucas played at Florida before transferring to Texas to close out his collegiate career.
“I kind of see myself more as a Texas alum because that’s where I graduated from,” Lucas said. “But Florida does still hold a place in my heart, but it’s not the same kind of feeling as it would be going back to Texas or something like that.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at Florida, 5 p.m. (EST) Saturday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
Keith Taylor is sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com or twitter @keithtaylor21.
