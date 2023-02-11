CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle continues to show he’s one of the top players in the 13th Region, and state, after scoring 54 points during Saturday’s matchup against Apostolic Christian, Tenn., but once again, the Wildcats failed to get the win.
After leading the way in the first half, Lynn Camp failed to seal the win, as Apostolic Christian pulled off a 90-87 come from behind win.
“Two halves, two different teams,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “We got away from our pace offensively, and we can't recover from having empty possessions. We have to fix us going forward. We have two games left before district to get ourselves right.”
It marked the second time in as many week’s Engle has scored at least 50 points.
He scored 14 points in the first quarter, and 17 points in the second quarter. Engle continued to carry Lynn Camp with 12 points in the third quarter but Apostolic Christian rallied to send the game into a 66-all tie in the fourth quarter.
Engle added 11 more points in the final eight minutes but the Wildcats couldn't slow down the Apostolic Christian trio of Patrick Carey, Malachi Hamer, and Jake Blankenship.
Carey, Hamer, and Blankenship combined to score 21 points to push their team to the come-from-behind win.
Carey finished with 33 points while Hamer had 28 points while Blankenship scored 20 points.
Duane Sparks joined Engle in double figures, finishing with 19 points.
The Wildcats have hopes of snapping their five-game losing skid on Tuesday at home against Bath County. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
