London, KY (40741)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent overnight. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%.