CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s struggles continued at home Friday after dropping its 13th consecutive game, a 38-6 decision to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.
The Wildcats avoided being shut out for the fifth consecutive game carrying over from last season, but they have now been outscored, 166-6.
Lynn Camp (0-6) will attempt to reverse course and secure its first win Friday at home against Jellico, Tennessee.
The Wildcats turned in a solid first quarter defensively but couldn’t move the ball on offense.
Both teams’ defenses dominated during the first quarter but Cumberland Gap managed to score just 49 seconds into the second quarter behind a 13-yard touchdown run that gave the Panthers an 8-0 lead.
Cumberland Gap continued to pour it on the remainder of the half.
The Panthers connected with a 60-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-0 at the 10:59 mark while adding an 11-yard touchdown run with 3:30 remaining to increase their score to 22-0.
Lynn Camp’s deficit got even bigger right before halftime as Cumberland Gap added a 16-yard touchdown run to make the score 30-0 heading into halftime.
Cumberland Gap managed to get the running clock going with 8:44 left in the third quarter after a 15-yard touchdown run increased the Panthers’ advantage to 38-0.
Brody Lane found the endzone with four minutes remaining to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 38-6.
