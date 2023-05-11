STEARNS — Lynn Camp’s losing skid hit 13 games on Thursday after dropping a 17-2 decision to McCreary Central.
The Wildcats surrendered eight runs in the first inning and never recovered while falling to 4-22 on the season.
The Raiders added four more runs in the second inning, and five runs in the fourth inning to get the win.
Peyton Wilson took the loss, allowing seven hits and 12 earned runs in 1 1/3 of an inning pitched. Dakota Ramirez tossed 1 2/3 of an inning while allowing four hits and five earned runs.
Ian Agosto led Lynn Camp at the plate with a 2–for-2 effort while finishing with an RBI and a run scored. TJ Mills had a hit and an RBI while Jeremiah Dixon finished with a hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.