RICHMOND — Lynn Camp’s struggles to get a win continued on Friday during its road matchup with Richmond Model.
The Wildcats dropped their 11th consecutive game, falling to the Patriots, 16-1.
Lynn Camp’s record now stands at 4-20 with only three more games scheduled for regular season play.
Joey Moore’s squad got off to a quick start, scoring a run in the top of the first inning but it was all downhill after that as Richmond Model answered with 13 runs in the bottom of the inning while adding three more runs in the third inning to get the win.
Micah Engle had Lynn Camp’s lone hit in the loss while Nick Sanders scored once, and Ian Agosto drove in his team’s lone run.
Peyton Wilson took the loss on the mound, tossing 2/3 of an inning while allowing seven hits and three runs.
Engle pitched the final 1 2/3 of an inning, giving up four hits and three earned runs while striking out three batters.
