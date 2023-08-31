CORBIN — After some adjustments and a week of experience, Lynn Camp captured its first win under coach Darrell Hendrix, and is looking for more with Knott Country Central paying a visit to Mitchell Field this week.
The Wildcats are coming off a 33-6 win over Berea while the Patriots suffered a 59-22 setback to Jackson County.
“This was a good win for us,” Hendrix said. “We played a lot better than last week and the kids seem to be getting better every day.
“I made some changes on offense and I feel like it helped,” he added. “I moved Peyton Wilson, who may have the best hands on the team, to our slot. He really played well against Berea with some good runs and had a couple great catches. I moved DJ Wren to quarterback this week and he did a great job making plays happen with his feet and arm.
“Hopefully, we can carry this confidence into this week against Knott County,” he added. “This senior group had won two games in their careers coming into this season. They’re a great group of young men, and I’d love to see them finish their careers with a great senior season.”
Hendrix said even with his team’s recent success, they won’t be overlooking Knott County Central.
“We’re gonna prepare for Knott just like we have every week, and I’m gonna make sure we don’t overlook them,” he said. “I think after our first two games the players realized it was like we were a different team from week one to week two. We beat ourselves against Jellico. We can’t let that happen again. Knott is a dangerous team for us.”
The key to success on Friday? Hendrix said it’s simple — the Wildcats have to protect the football.
“We can’t have turnovers. Coach Moore, my offensive coordinator, has done a great job of getting the ball into different players’ hands,” he said. “We don’t wanna be one-dimensional, so another team can’t just key on one or two players.
“We had four different kids score against Berea,” Hendrix added. “Defensively, Coach Bailey is doing a great job. Our defense has given up 20 points in two games. You can’t ask for more than that. My whole staff and players are working hard and we’re getting better every day. We have to keep this confidence and momentum going. If we can do that we can have a successful season.”
