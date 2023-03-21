CORBIN — After a string of cancellations, Lynn Camp High School's boys and girls tennis teams got off to a hot start against Pineville with both teams picking up identical 4-0 victories.
Lynn Camp has nine players returning from last season, and nine players brand new to tennis. Last year, Lynn Camp had 12 middle schoolers and no high schoolers, but things have turned around under coach Damien Hammons.
This season, eight high schoolers and 11 middle schoolers are on the roster.
“The growth that our team has made since last year is astounding,” Hammons said. “We are proud of the maturity that our players have demonstrated on and off the court.”
After his match, seventh-grader Ryot Kershner said, “I’m so excited to be a part of such a fun, supportive, and encouraging tennis team. I can’t wait to compete as a Lynn Camp Wildcat and see where the season takes us.”
Teammate Ava Crawford, an eighth-grader, echoed these sentiments.
“I had a lot of fun in my first tennis match,” she said. “I felt very welcomed by both my teammates and Pineville.”
The Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will travel to Middlesboro while hosting Harlan High School on Friday.
Boys
Lynn Camp 4, Pineville 0
Singles
1. Dominic Havelka (LC) defeated Jonah Neal (P), 6-2
2. Ryot Kershner (LC) defeated Lucas Green (P), 8-6
Doubles
1. Ethan Curry/Carter Foley (LC) defeated Jonah Neal/Trenton Johnson (P), 6-2
2. Jayden Mirukay/JD Phipps (LC) defeated Paul Elliott/Lucas Green (P), 6-3
Girls
Lynn Camp 4, Pineville 0
Singles
1. Emma Maurer (LC) defeated Mallory Caldwell (P), 6-3
2. Breanna Helton (LC) defeated Gracie Branstutter (P), 6-0
Doubles
1. Linda Grace Shepherd/Amy Agosto (LC) defeated Gracie Branstutter/Brooke Harris (P), 6-1
2. Ava Crawford/Emily Palmer (LC) defeated Brooke Harris/Mallory Branstutter (P), 6-4
