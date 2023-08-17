CORBIN — As the season kicks off Friday, Lynn Camp’s football team is gearing up for their first game against Jellico, Tennessee.
The Wildcats, under the guidance of Coach Darrell Hendrix, who will make his first appearance as Lynn Camp’s head coach, has been working hard in preparation for the season opener.
“The players are adjusting to the way I do things well so far,” Hendrix said. “We had a good camp. We got better and they’re now understanding my expectations for them. I feel like we’re ready to go.”
Hendrix acknowledges that the season will have its ups and downs, but he is confident his Wildcats will handle the challenges and keep working.
The first test comes in the form of Jellico, a team known for their passing game and speed on the edges.
“We play Jellico Week One and it’s a game that we will be prepared for,” Hendrix stated. “They can be a dangerous team for us if we’re not ready. They like to throw the ball and use their speed to get to the edge.”
The importance of starting the season with a win is not lost on Hendrix, especially considering his group of seniors who have only won two games in their career.
“These kids are starving for some success and they’ve put the work in this summer for that to happen,” he said.
However, the team has been hit with a few injuries, including the loss of their starting running back and linebacker in their first scrimmage.
“We’ve got a few injuries. We lost our starting running back and linebacker in our first scrimmage but hope to get them back in a couple of weeks,” Hendrix said.
With a roster of 25 players, the team can’t afford more injuries. Despite the setbacks, Hendrix remains optimistic.
“We have to keep working and pushing forward and we will show up every Friday and give it everything we’ve got,” he said.
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lynn Camp.
