CORBIN — Darrell Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Wildcats were their own worst enemies during their season-opening overtime loss to Jellico.
Six turnovers and the failure of finding the end zone only one time on offense played huge roles in Lynn Camp’s 14-6 setback.
Hendrix is hoping things will change this week when the Wildcats travel to play Berea.
The Pirates came out on the losing end of a 37-0 decision to Betsy Layne last week.
“We’re definitely disappointed in how Friday night played out,” Hendrix said. “My players were very upset which let me know how much they cared. These kids are working hard and I will make sure they keep their heads up and stay positive. We made too many mistakes to win.
“The fact that we had six turnovers and still went to overtime with a chance to win was amazing,” he added. “We will fix the mistakes this week at practice. I’ve got a tough bunch of young men and a great coaching staff that will work to correct the mistakes.”
Hendrix said the key to his team’s success Friday is to protect the football.
“Berea looks a lot like us on film.,” he said. “Their offense is very similar to ours. They’re another dangerous opponent for us. We are still figuring ourselves out and I believe when we do the wins will start.
“We have to take care of the ball,” Hendrix added. “That’s gonna be the emphasis this week at practice. We need to get a win this week to start building our confidence. No one wants to start the season 0-2. We get a couple guys back this week from injuries which will definitely help.”
