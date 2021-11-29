CORBIN — Lynn Camp looked to be in cruise control heading into the fourth quarter of Monday’s matchup with Somerset Christian.
The Wildcats held a 51-41 advantage entering the fourth quarter before seeing the Cougars put together one heck of a rally.
Somerset Christian outscored Lynn Camp, 30-27, during the fourth quarter but the Wildcats held on to pick up a 78-71 win.
Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle led all scorers with 35 points. He scored 13 points in the first quarter and finished with six 3-pointers. Teammate Duane Sparks followed with 13 points while Gavin Allen scored 12 points and Maison Prater turned in a 10-point scoring effort. Allen turned in a triple double by also finishing with 11 rebounds and 12 blocks.
The Wildcats built a 23-16 lead in the first quarter and led 34-25 at halftime.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday, Dec. 7 on the road against Danville Christian.
Lynn Camp 78, Somerset Christian 71
Somerset Christian 16 9 16 30 71
Lynn Camp 23 11 20 27 78
Somerset Christian (71) — Atwood 20, Brummett 30, Warren 7, Moore 10, Crubagh 4.
Lynn Camp (78) — Engle 35, Allen 12, White 2, Sparks 13, Prater 10, Walters 2, Burd 2, Agasto 2.
