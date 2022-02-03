WILLIAMSBURG — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats seem to be heating up at the right time.
The Wildcats built a 20-8 lead in the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Williamsburg and never looked back during their 69-52 win over the Wildcats.
The win, Lynn Camp’s third in a row, improved the Wildcats to 14-7 overall and 6-3 vs. 13th Region competition.
The Wildcats led 30-17 at halftime before taking a 44-35 advantage into the fourth quarter. Lynn Camp sealed the deal in the final eight minutes by outscoring the Yellow Jackets (14-9), 25-17.
Micah Engle (23 points) was one of three Wildcat players to score in double figures. Gavin Allen added 14 points while Duane Sparks finished with 13 points. Micah Steely led Williamsburg with 17 points while Martin Shannon finished with 14 points.
Lynn Camp will be back in action Saturday at home against Knox Central at 7:30 p.m. while the Yellow Jackets will host Oneida Baptist Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Lynn Camp 69, Williamsburg 52
Lynn Camp 20 10 14 25 69
Williamsburg 8 9 18 17 52
Lynn Camp (69) — Allen 14, Engle 21, Sparks 13, Prater 8, White 5, Sanders 3.
Williamsburg (52) — Steely 17, D. Ellis 7, E. Ellis 7, Shannon 14, Bowling 5, McFarland 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.