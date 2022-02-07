After a close loss to one of the 13th Region’s top teams in Knox Central, the Lynn Camp Wildcats bounced back with a win against J. Frank White Academy on Monday night.
It was the second time this season the Wildcats defeated White Academy. Their first meeting resulted in a 72-56 win, while they came away with a 49-46 win in a nail biter on Monday.
Only four players found the scoring column for Lynn Camp in the win, with all four reaching double figures. Micah Engle led the way with 17 points, while Duane Sparks and Maison Prater each added 11. Big man Gavin Allen finished the night with 10 points.
After taking a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, Lynn Camp struggled to get much going in the second. White Academy stormed back a trio of three-pointers and tied the game at 27-27 going into the half.
The struggles continued for the Wildcats team in the third quarter. Lynn camp managed to score just 10 points in the third, while White Academy connected on three more three-pointers to take a 41-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense stepped up with the game on the line in the fourth and held White Academy to just five points in the game’s final minutes. Allen had his best stretch of the night in the fourth, scoring six points and helping Lynn Camp to the 49-46 come-from-behind victory.
With the win, Lynn Camp improved to 15-8 on the season. They will return to action on Wednesday, playing host to Pineville.
Lynn Camp 49, J. Frank White 46
Lynn Camp 16 11 10 12 - 49
White Academy 10 17 14 5 - 46
Lynn Camp (49) - Engle 17, Sparks 11, Prater 11, Allen 10
White Academy (46) - Yeary 19, Turley 15, Saylor 5, Stoner 3, Stoner 2, Rhodes 2
