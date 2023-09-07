CORBIN — Darrell Hendrix’s Lynn Camp Wildcats are winners of two straight, and hope to make it three in a row in Saturday’s 6 p.m. matchup with Bellevue.
The Wildcats are coming off a 28-12 win at home against Knott County Central and will now hit the road to face off against a Bellevue squad that is 1-2.
“This was a good win for us,” Hendrix said of last week’s win. “We’re starting to get some momentum. The kids are starting to see their hard work pay off.
“We have worked really hard conditioning our players and I think it paid off Friday night,” he added. “I think Knott County got tired in the second half and we were able to push through and put the game away.”
One big key to Lynn Camp’s recent success is the play of dual-threat DJ Wren.
Wren is dangerous throwing the ball and running with the ball.
“DJ Wren is becoming what I hoped for in a quarterback,” Hendrix said. “His ability to take off and make things happen with his legs makes us a better team. He is getting better at every snap.
“Having Darren Campbell and Peyton Wilson in the backfield with him and Ethan Burd and Jason Lowe catching passes gives us the ability to pull teams out of the box,” he added. “Our confidence is growing and we need to keep it going. We definitely need to keep it going against Bellevue. They can be a dangerous team for us.”
Lynn Camp is going up against a Tiger team that likes to pass the ball.
“They passed the ball 60 times in their first two games,” Hendrix said. “We have to be ready defensively. It’s a long trip and a Saturday game so it’s important to keep our kids focused on what we’re going to try do.
“I feel like we’re getting better every day,” he added. “I took over a program that was hurting, so it’s important that I make sure these kids stay humble and work hard. This is process and we just have to keep putting in the work.”
