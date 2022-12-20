LONDON — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats’ first game in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism resulted in a 93-52 loss to Louisville Central.
The Wildcats (3-5) held their own for the first quarter, trailing only 23-18 behind Duane Sparks’ nine-point effort, but Louisville Central broke the game open in the second quarter, using a 30-11 run while taking a 53-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets put the finishing touches on their win by using a 27-17 run in the third quarter to take a commanding 80-46 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“We played a very tough Louisville Central team. They shot the ball extremely well from the 3-point line today,” Clarke said. “Our inexperience is showing right now and I'm hoping we can get that fixed here soon.”
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with 17 points while Sparks finished with 14 points. Tate Mills added an eight-point scoring effort in the loss.
Devin Henderson led Louisville Central with 24 points while Aaron Walker added 18 points. William Hazard scored 13 points, and Jenuel Aquino scored 11 points.
The Yellow Jackets finished the contest nailing 15 3-pointers.
The Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday during consolation bracket play of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism.
