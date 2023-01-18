BARBOURVILLE — The streak is over.
Knox Central snapped a 17-game losing skid while capturing its first win of the season to improve to 1-16 after rallying from 17 points down to beat Lynn Camp in overtime, 74-69.
The win marked the Panthers’ 22nd in a row over the Wildcats, who haven’t beaten Knox Central since Jan. 4, 2010.
It looked as if the Wildcats (4-12 overall, 0-1 vs. 51st District teams) were going to cruise to an easy victory, and snap their losing skid, but the Panthers (1-16, 1-2) fought back from a 42-25 halftime deficit to defeat Lynn Camp.
Austin Bargo and Brayden Mills led Knox Central with 26 points apiece while Christian Bargo added 14 points.
Micah Engle’s 29 points led Lynn Camp while Duane Sparks added 12 points, and Ethan Burd finished with nine points.
The Panthers will try to build on the momentum they received form the win with a game against Cordia on the road Thursday. Lynn Camp will host Barbourville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
