CORBIN — Lynn Camp's season-opening loss to Jellico, Tennessee was marred by six turnovers, ultimately leading to their downfall in a closely contested game on Friday.
The Wildcats found themselves trailing for the majority of the game, only managing to score with 22.6 seconds remaining in regulation. However, another turnover in overtime sealed their fate in the 14-8 loss.
“We fought hard. It didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Lynn Camp coach Darrell Hendrix said. “But we fought hard, and took them to overtime. We made too many turnovers, and had too many mistakes.
“There are things we have to fix,” he added. “This is the first game, and we realize they’re things we have to work on.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Jellico was the first to get on the scoreboard. Kuzson Jefferson of the Blue Devils broke free for a seven-yard touchdown run with 9:09 left in the first half. Caden Rose added a successful two-point conversion, giving Jellico an 8-0 advantage.
Both teams battled throughout the rest of the first half and the second half, but Lynn Camp's numerous miscues prevented them from closing the gap. Jellico maintained an eight-point lead until the final seconds of regulation.
Lynn Camp's DJ Wren scored a crucial five-yard touchdown run on fourth and goal with 22.6 seconds remaining, bringing the score to 8-6. Wren also added a two-point conversion, sending the game into overtime.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they failed to score on their possession in overtime, turning the ball over for the sixth time in the game due to an interception.
The Blue Devils capitalized on this opportunity, as Rose found the endzone, securing the win for Jellico.
