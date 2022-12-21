LONDON — Despite receiving a 46-point output by senior Micah Engle, the Lynn Camp Wildcats fell to Green County, 92-65, on Tuesday.
The Wildcats dropped to 3-6 overall, and to 0-2 in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism.
“Too many empty possessions today hurt us dearly,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “We have to weather the storm right now of being inconsistent and get some practice time. I’m not pushing the panic button. Rome wasn’t built in a day we will get this fixed.”
Only four players scored for Lynn Camp in the game. Duane Sparks joined Engle in double figures with 11 points. Teammates Caleb Woods (three points) and Ethan Burd (two points) followed.
Lynn Camp trailed 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, and 36-20 at halftime before getting outscored 56-35 the remainder of the game.
tuesday’s game
LONDON — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats’ first game in the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism resulted in a 93-52 loss to Louisville Central.
The Wildcats (3-5) held their own for the first quarter, trailing only 23-18 behind Duane Sparks’ nine-point effort, but Louisville Central broke the game open in the second quarter, using a 30-11 run while taking a 53-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Yellow Jackets put the finishing touches on their win by using a 27-17 run in the third quarter to take a commanding 80-46 advantage into the fourth quarter.
“We played a very tough Louisville Central team. They shot the ball extremely well from the 3-point line today,” Clarke said. “Our inexperience is showing right now and I’m hoping we can get that fixed here soon.”
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with 17 points while Sparks finished with 14 points. Tate Mills added an eight-point scoring effort in the loss.
Devin Henderson led Louisville Central with 24 points while Aaron Walker added 18 points. William Hazard scored 13 points, and Jenuel Aquino scored 11 points.
The Yellow Jackets finished the contest nailing 15 3-pointers.
The Wildcats will be back in action Wednesday during consolation bracket play of the Legacy Nissan Dribble Drive Challenge Sponsored by Martin’s Peterbilt & City of London Tourism.
