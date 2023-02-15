CORBIN — The Lynn Camp Wildcats had hopes of gaining momentum heading into next week’s 51st District matchup with top-seeded Barbourville, but lack of defense continued to lead to their woes.
Rodney Clarke’s squad dropped its sixth game in a row after falling, 94-76, to Bath County on Tuesday.
The Wildcats have allowed 84.1 points per game during their losing skid, and Tuesday’s matchup wasn’t much different.
Bath County jumped out to a 41-37 lead at halftime, and never looked back while outscoring Lynn Camp, 53-36, in the second half.
“Bath County is a really seasoned team,” Clarke said. “They are very disciplined, and a really stubborn group because you can't get them out of their comfort zone. We have to figure things out defensively. Seventy-six points should get you a win.”
Micah Engle continued to shine for the Wildcats with a 28-point scoring effort. He also hit three 3-pointers. Ethan Burd followed with an 18-point scoring effort while Tate Mills finished with 13 points, and Duane Sparks scored 11 points.
The Wildcats have one final shot at grabbing a win before regular season play ends. It won’t be easy though with a road matchup against Corbin on Thursday. The game is slated to start at 7:30 p.m.
