CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s struggles continued on Tuesday, dropping two games to Owsley County which extended its losing streak to 10 games.
The Wildcats (4-18) will be back in action on Thursday with a road matchup against Somerset Christian School.
Game Two: Owsley County 10, Lynn Camp 0
The Wildcats were no-hit in their second matchup as the Owls used a six-run second inning to cruise to the 10-0 win.
Sanders took the loss on the mound, allowing eight hits and four earned runs in three innings of work. He finished with one strikeout.
Game One: Owsley County 16, Lynn Camp 1
The Wildcats’ struggles continued during the first matchup between the two teams on Tuesday.
Owsley County broke open a 2-0 game by scoring four runs in the third inning, and 10 runs in the fourth inning during its 16-1 victory over Lynn Camp.
Nick Sanders had a hit and RBI in the loss while Micah Engle also had a hit, and Jayden Hoskins scored a run.
TJ Mills took the loss, allowing 17 hits and 10 earned runs in 3 2/3 of an inning. He also struck out three batters.
