BARBOURVILLE — It was a tough night for the Lynn Camp Wildcats when they took on the Knox Central Panthers in the finals of the 51st District Tournament on Friday night.
Entering the night, the two teams had met in the district tournament 10 times since 2008. Knox Central won the past 10 contests, and they made it 11 straight with the 85-48 victory on Friday. The last time the Wildcats knocked off Knox Central was back in 2010, in a 76-56 win.
In the loss, Lynn Camp Coach Rodney Clarke said Knox Central was the better team of the two on the night.
“Knox Central is a tough team, especially when they can get in transition,” said Clarke. “They were the tougher team tonight.”
The Panthers controlled the game from the opening tip, coming out firing on all cylinders on the offensive end of the floor. Jevonte Turner knocked down two threes and Abe Brock and Blake Ledford added one apiece as Knox Central raced out to a 21-11 lead after one.
The Panthers continued their dominance in the second quarter, extending their lead to 43-25 at the half.
Knox Central had four players who scored in double figures in the win, led by Jevonte Turner with a game-high 28 points. Gavin Chadwell and KT Turner each scored 14 points, while Isaac Mills scored 11.
The second half was all Knox Central. Chadwell scored eight of his 14 in the third, leading the Panthers to a 68-37 lead after three and went on to the 85-48 win.
Lynn Camp was led in scoring by Micah Engle with 17 points. Gavin Allen finished the night with 13, and Duane Sparks added 10.
The teams now advance to the 13th Region Tournament, where Knox Central will look to defend their 13th Region title and win their fourth regional title in a row.
Knox Central 85, Lynn Camp 48
Knox Central 21 22 25 17 85
Lynn Camp 11 14 12 11 48
Knox Central (85) — J.Turner 28, Chadwell 14, K. Turner 14, Mills 11, Ledford 8, Brock 3, King 3.
Lynn Camp (48) — Engle 17, Allen 13, Sparks 10, Prater 3, White 3, Sanders 2.
