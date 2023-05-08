MIDDLESBORO — Lynn Camp’s losing skid hit 12 in a row on Monday after dropping an 18-1 decision to Middlesboro.
The Wildcats (4-21) allowed 13 runs in the first inning and five more runs in the second inning before scoring a run in the third inning.
The Yellow Jackets improved to 11-9 thanks to garnering 11 hits while Brady Carroll tossed a no-hitter, striking out six batters.
Connor Mason delivered a home run and two hits total while driving in three runs and scoring twice. He also had two runs scored.
Kameron Wilson also had two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Ethan John finished with a hit, four RBI, and two runs scored.
Case Bayless and Chase Adkins each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece.
Nick Sanders drove in Lynn Camp’s lone run while TJ Mills took the loss, allowing 11 hits and 11 earned runs in two innings of work. He also struck out two batters.
Friday’s Game
Lynn Camp’s struggles to get a win continued on Friday during its road matchup with Richmond Model.
The Wildcats dropped their 11th consecutive game, falling to the Patriots, 16-1.
Lynn Camp’s record now stands at 4-20 with only three more games scheduled for regular season play.
Joey Moore’s squad got off to a quick start, scoring a run in the top of the first inning but it was all downhill after that as Richmond Model answered with 13 runs in the bottom of the inning while adding three more runs in the third inning to get the win.
Micah Engle had Lynn Camp’s lone hit in the loss while Nick Sanders scored once, and Ian Agosto drove in his team’s lone run.
Peyton Wilson took the loss on the mound, tossing 2/3 of an inning while allowing seven hits and three runs.
Engle pitched the final 1 2/3 of an inning, giving up four hits and three earned runs while striking out three batters.
