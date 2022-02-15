MIDDLESBORO — Lynn Camp reached the 20-win plateau on Tuesday after surviving a 48-44 scare against Middlesboro.
The Yellow Jackets entered the game with an 8-19 mark but hung with the Wildcats (20-8) throughout the contest before eventually falling by four points.
Lynn Canp was without a couple of players but still managed to grab its sixth win in a row and ninth victory during its last 10 games.
The trio of Micah Engle, Gavin Allen and Duane Sparks Carrie’s the load, combining to score 38 points. Engle’s 17 points led the way while Allen followed with 14 points and Sparks added seven points.
Lynn Camp led 11-8 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime before Middlesboro began to rally.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Wildcats, 12-9, during the third quarter to cut their deficit to 36-33 but Rodney Clarke’s squad did just enough to pull off the win, outscoring Middlesboro, 12-11, in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats won’t get much rest, they’ll play their third game in a row tomorrow at home against Corbin. The Redhounds enter the game with a nine-game win streak. Corbin is 12-0 against Lynn Camp dating back to 1998. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Lynn Camp 48, Middlesboro 44
Lynn Camp 11 16 9 12 48
Middlesboro 8 13 12 11 44
Lynn Camp (48) — Allen 14, Engle 17, Sparks 7, White 2, Sanders 6, Agosto 2.
Middlesboro (44) — Barnard 11, Beck 3, Schertz 3, Bowling 4, King 11, West 4, Ellison 6, Kyle 2.
