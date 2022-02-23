The rivalry between the Lynn Camp Wildcats and the Barbourville Tigers has been dominated by Barbourville over the past two decades, but none of that mattered on Wednesday when Lynn Camp knocked the Tigers from the 51st District Tournament with a 64-50 win.
Entering Wednesday night’s matchup, Barbourville had won six straight meetings between the teams. The last time Lynn Camp defeated the Tigers was back in 2019, with Barbourville eliminating the Wildcats from the postseason each of the last three years.
This time around, the duo of Gavin Allen and Micah Engle was determined to not let that happen for a fourth straight time. Engle and Allen combined for 44 of Lynn Camp’s 64 points on Wednesday. Engle led all scorers with 24 and Allen followed up with 20.
Coach Rodney Clarke said the win came down to the team’s preparation this week. Clarke said that his team’s focus was as good as it has been all year and it showed on the court.
“I’m so proud of my guys. We had three great days of preparation,” said Clarke. “The guys were locked in since Saturday.”
Barbourville opened the game like they were the team to beat. The Tigers connected on an incredible six three-point shots in the opening quarter, including four from Matt Warren and one apiece from Ty Clark and Ethan Smith, taking an 18-17 lead after one.
While the Tigers appeared to have a clear advantage on the perimeter, Lynn Camp started taking the game to the paint, and it paid off. Allen went to work on the inside in the second quarter. The big man scored eight of his 20 points in the quarter, as the Wildcats started to pull away, taking a 37-25 lead into the half.
Clarke said that the size advantage from his team was a big key to the game.
“We stuck to the game plan. To say I’m proud of these kids is an understatement,” said Clarke. “We played over top of them because we knew we had a size advantage. Points in the paint were huge tonight.”
Lynn Camp continued to control the second half. Allen and Engle scored 25 of the Wildcats’ 27 points in the third and fourth quarter. After shooting lights out in the first quarter, the Barbourville offense did not have the firepower to make a comeback, as Lynn Camp took the 64-50 win.
With the loss, Barbourville’s season came to an end, while Lynn Camp advanced to the finals of the 51st District Tournament to take on Knox Central.
Lynn Camp 64, Barbourville 50
Lynn Camp 17 20 14 13 - 64
Barbourville 18 7 13 12 - 50
Lynn Camp (64) - Engle 24, Allen 20, Duane Sparks 7, Maison Prater 11, Landon White 2
Barbourville (50) - Clark 14, Warren 19, Smith 5, Jordan Collins 3, Travis Scott 9
