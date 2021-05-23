WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County’s Tori Johnson earned a bid to participate in the 2021 KHSAA Girls’ State Tennis Tournament after reaching the semifinals of this past week’s 13th Region Girls’ Tennis Tournament.
“I am really proud of Tori and the season she was able to put together,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “It’s been a tough year for these tennis players with not getting a season last spring. Tori has maintained her desire to keep working on her game and it showed during this season as she is one of the top singles players in our region. I’m happy for her to be able to compete at the state tourney and she will represent Whitley County High School well.”
Johnson received a bye in first-round play before defeating OBI’s Alexandria Weiss, 6-2, 6-9 in second-round play. She continued her winning ways in quarterfinal action, defeating South Laurel’s Allie Mitchell, 6-1, 6-1 before falling to eventual champion, Corbin’s Lindsay Jones, in semifinal action, 6-0, 6-0.
