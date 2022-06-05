LEXINGTON — Whitley County’s Caden Petrey continues to earn top honors after being named First-Team All-State.
Petrey had already captured the 13th Region Player of the Year award, leading the Colonels to a 27-11 record, and the 50th District championship.
Entering regional tournament play, Petrey was batting .525 with 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 63 hits, and 37 runs scored. He had only struck out six times in 120 at-bats. Petrey also led Whitley County with eight wins on the mound while garnering a 2.22 ERA. He struck out 69 batters in 66 innings of work.
Corbin freshman Kade Elam was named Second-Team All-State after guiding the Redhounds to a 26-13 mark along with a 13th Region championship. He batted .453 with nine home runs, 47 RBI, 53 hits, and 52 runs scored.
Corbin’s Cameron Combs was a Third-Team All-State selection that played a role in the Redhounds’ run to 26 wins, and a 13th Region championship.
He batted .486 with eight home runs, 46 RBI, 52 hits, and 22 runs scored.
Whitley County’s Sam Harp was named Honorable Mention. He finished the season with a .488 batting average while connecting with four home runs and finishing with 29 RBI.
