LEXINGTON — Whitley County junior Caden Petrey has been selected to the KHSBCA All-State First-Team While Corbin’s Cameron Combs was named to the Honorable Mention Team.
Petrey has helped guide the Colonels to a 31-9 record and an appearance in Thursday’s KHSAA Baseball State Tournament Quarterfinals after pitching Whitley County past Raceland on Saturday.
He leads the Colonels with a .496 batting average, two home runs, and 60 hits. He also has 43 runs scored, 33 RBI, and 23 doubles.
Petrey is 9-3 on the mound with a 2.40 ERA while striking out 87 batters in 70 innings.
Combs led Corbin to a 26-10 mark along with a 50th District championship. He batted a team-best .442 with three home runs, 43 RBI, 53 hits, and 45 runs scored.
