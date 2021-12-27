The Whitley County Lady Colonels tipped off the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic on Monday with a 61-26 loss to the Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) Lady Centurions.
It was the biggest loss of the season for the Lady Colonels who entered the game with a record of 4-5. The 26 points scored by Whitley County is their lowest scoring output of the season, as they entered the game averaging 53 points per game.
Coach Sean Pigman said that his team will have to put this loss behind them and move forward with at least two more tournament games ahead of them.
“It was a tough day. CAL has a very good team. The game got away from us late,” said Pigman. “The kids will be ready to go tomorrow and try to get back on track.”
The Whitley County offense struggled throughout all four quarters on Monday. For the game, the Lady Colonels connected on just seven made field goals, with 10 of their 26 points coming from the free throw line.
Chelsey Logan led Whitley County with eight points on the night.
After the Lady Centurions took a 27-13 lead at the half, Whitley came out in the third quarter and played more competitively. CAL went on a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game and take the 61-26 win.
Pigman said there were a lot of factors that led to the blowout loss, but credited the Lady Centurions with having a solid team.
“We had three days out of the gym and had a 15-hour bus ride — it all had an effect on the game, along with playing on a big court,” said Pigman. “They were just the better team today. I’m still proud of how the girls played together and gave good effort.”
With the loss, the Lady Colonels fall to 4-6 on the season. They will play their second game tonight in the Daytona Beach Sunshine Classic.
Whitley County 26, CAL 61
Whitley County 8 5 9 4—26
CAL 12 15 17 17—61
Whitley County (26) - Chelsey Logan 8, Bailey Brown 4, Aubree Cummins 4, Marissa Douglas 3, Taylor Rice 2, Kylee Brown 2, Martina Ahumada 2
Christian Academy of Louisville (61) - Jaya McClure 17, Mariah Knight 16, Jaida Allen 2, Addison Kincaid 6, Bailee Duck 4, Ella Daniels 2, Abby Embry 9, Ava Moore 2
