WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg entered Thursday’s 50th District matchup with rival Whitley County riding a season-best four-game win streak which included capturing its first-ever 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship.
But the streak was ended as the Lady Colonels turned in a stellar effort, defeating the Lady Yellow Jackets, 25-13, 25-15, and 25-14.
“First, I just want to thank our students who came out and supported our girls tonight,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “The Crew was outstanding for us. Our team fed off the energy they brought. I’m super proud of how our girls came out and played after coming off of a tough five-set match against CHAT on Tuesday. There’s no question our team is getting better and our younger kids are growing up and executing things in the match that we are trying to exploit.”
The win improved Whitley County to an impressive 8-3 overall and 1-1 against 50th District competition while Williamsburg fell to 8-4 and 0-3 in district play.
“This match was a real concern for me,” Halcomb admitted. “Williamsburg has been the most improved volleyball program in the region for the last two or three years. Their coaches have done a phenomenal job with them and they just keep getting better and better. So we knew we were in for a tough match.
“We have room to improve and that is our plan,” he added. “We have a great group of kids and they continue to work hard and are a lot of fun to coach.”
