Whitley County's Johnny Parra has signed his letter of intent to further his academic and soccer careers at the University of the Cumberlands. Parra played for the Colonels for four years where he excelled at the forward position. In college, Parra plans to major in business and finance.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...Gusty Winds into the Evening... A strong cold front has brought gusty west to northwest winds that will only slowly diminish this evening. Wind gust up to 40 mph will be possible through sunset before they taper off.
Whitley County's Johnny Parra signs with University of the Cumberlands
