Whitley County's Connor Partin signed his letter of intent to further his academic and cross country careers at Union College. Partin has been competing in cross country since he was in third-grade, and started running for the Colonels' varsity squad in eighth-grade. In college, Partin plans to major in exercise science.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you