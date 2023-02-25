Whitley County's Bracken Castle signed a letter of intent to further his academic and football careers at Centre College. Castle has played high school varsity football for four years. He played three years at Knox Central, and one year at Whitley County. He is also on the Whitley County fishing team and will be participating in that this upcoming season. At Centre College, Castle plans to major in biology.
featured
Whitley County's Bracken Castle signs with Centre College
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Woodbine man charged with murder following death of 3-year-old
- Health professional speaks out: I had a heart attack and didn't know it
- Woman pleads in 2018 murder of mother
- Man wanted in Whitley County arrested in Laurel County
- Tombstone: 30 seconds of fame, 146 years of history
- Schedule announced for 13th Region Boys & Girls Tournaments
- GIRLS 50TH DISTRICT: Lady Redhounds end South Laurel's six-year reign to claim district title
- Community rallies together to mourn passing of boy Aidan
- BOYS 51ST DISTRICT: Wildcats come up just short in 48-44 loss to Barbourville
- Driver involved in 4-car crash in 2021 indicted for murder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.