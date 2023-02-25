Whitley County's Bracken Castle signed a letter of intent to further his academic and football careers at Centre College. Castle has played high school varsity football for four years. He played three years at Knox Central, and one year at Whitley County. He is also on the Whitley County fishing team and will be participating in that this upcoming season. At Centre College, Castle plans to major in biology.

