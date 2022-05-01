Whitley County’s bass fishing team of Bracken Castle and Bryson Potter earned a spot in the upcoming KHSAA Bass Fishing Tournament after placing 19th with a total catch of 10 pounds and seven ounces on Saturday during the Region 3 Tournament.
Corbin also participated in the event with three teams placing in the top 46. The team of Tanner Davis and Austin Ooten placed 26th (8 pounds, 15 ounces) while Josh Elliott and Jeffery Casey (34th, five pounds, and seven ounces), and John Brady White and Tyler Wine (46th, two pounds, 13 ounces) followed.
