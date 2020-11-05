This Friday's Whitley County vs. Corbin High School football game has been canceled. Whitley County High School released a statement saying the move was made in an effort to ensure the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff and in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.
Whitley County vs. Corbin game canceled
