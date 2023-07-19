JACKSONVILLE — With the start of volleyball season almost near, Whitley County finished up its stay at the University of North Florida team camp.
Whitley County returns a solid nucleus of talent back from last season’s 13th Region championship squad that posted a 25-15 record while reaching the Elite Eight of the KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament.
“We’ve had a great offseason with our team — very productive,” Whitley County coach David Halcomb said. “We have total buy-in and dedication in our program right now. It’s a very special thing to be a part of and I’m blessed to coach them.
“We had 13 girls who has either played with K2 or Horizon Volleyball this winter and spring — some played with both clubs,” he added. “The girls have worked hard with strength training and open gyms as well. I can already tell that the work is paying off, both individually, and as a team, as we went 14-0 in our summer games against some really good competition.”
Halcomb said he was pleased with his team’s effort at North Florida’s team camp.
“We just finished up participating in the University of North Florida team camp and it’s been a great experience,” he said. “We learned some new techniques with passing and offensive systems that I believe will help us. We also got the opportunity to play against some good teams down here too. We have exceptional young ladies, I just can’t say enough good things about them!
“There are areas we have to get lined out and we will keep working hard at those,” he added. “We will be better than we were last season. I’m just stressing to our girls about their mindset and staying hungry to win more championships and that’s what we intend to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.