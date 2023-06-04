LEXINGTON — The Whitley County Colonel track and field team turned in stellar efforts during Saturday’s Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Meet.
Whitley County failed to score any team points, but did manage to turn in three top 20 efforts.
Jamie Fuson, and Brayden Mahan each placed 18th in the High Jump event while the 4x100 Meter Relay Team (Canaan Parsons, Rowen Walters, D’Shawn Henderson, and Brayden Mahan) placed 20th.
Boys Teams Results
1. St. Xavier 83.50
2. Male 67.50
3. Ballard 55
4. Trinity (Louisville) 40
4. South Oldham 40
6. Dupont Manual 34
7. Ryle 31
8. Conner 27
8. North Hardin 27
10. Paul Laurence Dunbar 25
11. Covington Catholic 22
12. McCracken County 20
13. Woodford County 16.50
14. Madison Central 16
15. Bryan Station 15
15. Seneca 15
17. Pleasure Ridge Park 13
18. Great Crossing 11.50
19. Central 11
19. Henderson County 11
21. Apollo 10
21. Eastern 10
21. George Rogers Clark 10
24. Cooper 9
25. Central Hardin 8
26. Tates Creek 7
26. Greenwood 7
28. Lafayette 6
28. Butler 6
28. Dixie Heights 6
31. Bowling Green 5
31. Owensboro 5
33. Marshall County 4
33. Oldham County 4
35. Montgomery County 3
35. South Laurel 3
35. Hopkinsville 3
35. Campbell County 3
35. North Laurel 3
35. Atherton 3
41. Bullitt Central 2
41. Fairdale 2
43. Scott County 1
43. Grant County 1
Boys Individual Results
Whitley County
4X100 METER RELAY
44.40 Relay Team 20th
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Jamie Fuson 18th
5-10 Brayden Mahan 18th
LONG JUMP
18-3 Lucas Queener 23rd
SHOT PUT
40-4.25 Ethan Wilson 23rd
