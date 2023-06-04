WC Boys Track

Whitley County turned in three top 20 efforts. | Photo courtesy of Whitley County High School Facebook Page

LEXINGTON — The Whitley County Colonel track and field team turned in stellar efforts during Saturday’s Class 3A Boys State Track and Field Meet.

Whitley County failed to score any team points, but did manage to turn in three top 20 efforts.

Jamie Fuson, and Brayden Mahan each placed 18th in the High Jump event while the 4x100 Meter Relay Team (Canaan Parsons, Rowen Walters, D’Shawn Henderson, and Brayden Mahan) placed 20th.

Boys Teams Results

1. St. Xavier 83.50

2. Male 67.50

3. Ballard 55

4. Trinity (Louisville) 40

4. South Oldham 40

6. Dupont Manual 34

7. Ryle 31

8. Conner 27

8. North Hardin 27

10. Paul Laurence Dunbar 25

11. Covington Catholic 22

12. McCracken County 20

13. Woodford County 16.50

14. Madison Central 16

15. Bryan Station 15

15. Seneca 15

17. Pleasure Ridge Park 13

18. Great Crossing 11.50

19. Central 11

19. Henderson County 11

21. Apollo 10

21. Eastern 10

21. George Rogers Clark 10

24. Cooper 9

25. Central Hardin 8

26. Tates Creek 7

26. Greenwood 7

28. Lafayette 6

28. Butler 6

28. Dixie Heights 6

31. Bowling Green 5

31. Owensboro 5

33. Marshall County 4

33. Oldham County 4

35. Montgomery County 3

35. South Laurel 3

35. Hopkinsville 3

35. Campbell County 3

35. North Laurel 3

35. Atherton 3

41. Bullitt Central 2

41. Fairdale 2

43. Scott County 1

43. Grant County 1

Boys Individual Results

Whitley County

4X100 METER RELAY

44.40 Relay Team 20th

HIGH JUMP

5-10 Jamie Fuson 18th

5-10 Brayden Mahan 18th

LONG JUMP

18-3 Lucas Queener 23rd

SHOT PUT

40-4.25 Ethan Wilson 23rd

