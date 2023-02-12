The Whitley County High School wrestling team placed eighth overall in the 7th Region Wrestling Tournament, finishing with 71 points while Ethan Renfro (placed second in the 175-pound division), and John McIntire (placed fourth in the 165-pound division) will be moving on to the KHSAA State Tournament.
A list of complete individual results for Whitley County is listed below:
106-Pound Division
Blake Bargo (5-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Ian Tucker (Wayne County) 41-4 won by fall over Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 (Fall 0:31)
Cons. Round 2 - Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 won by fall over Avery Shuffett (Green County) 14-14 (Fall 0:12)
Cons. Round 3 - Abraham Sell (Corbin) 15-6 won by fall over Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 (Fall 0:26)
113-Pound Division
Elijiah Pirani (17-14) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - Ayden Hall (Green County) 22-8 won by fall over Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 (Fall 0:51)
Cons. Round 2 - Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 won by major decision over Brayden Hall (Knox Central High School) 8-10 (MD 15-6)
Cons. Round 3 - Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 won by fall over Dillan Brewer (Madison Southern) 3-3 (Fall 0:40)
Cons. Semi - Aiden Zuniga (Taylor County) 4-4 won by fall over Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 (Fall 0:24)
5th Place Match - Ayden Hall (Green County) 22-8 won by fall over Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 (Fall 0:00)
120-Pound-Division
Wesley Meadors (16-20) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Andrew Clayton (Taylor County) 23-9 won by fall over Wesley Meadors (Whitley County) 16-20 (Fall 1:47)
Cons. Round 1 - Wesley Meadors (Whitley County) 16-20 won by fall over Chase Brock (Bell County) 5-12 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Semi - Keenan Clevenger (Madison Central) 21-17 won by fall over Wesley Meadors (Whitley County) 16-20 (Fall 0:56)
5th Place Match - Lucas Ballinger (McCreary Central) 11-12 won by fall over Wesley Meadors (Whitley County) 16-20 (Fall 3:52)
144-Pound Division
Andrew Sears (13-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Devin Hall (Green County) 23-9 won by fall over Andrew Sears (Whitley County) 13-12 (Fall 2:12)
Cons. Round 1 - Andrew Sears (Whitley County) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Aden Ritchie (Taylor County) 21-10 won by fall over Andrew Sears (Whitley County) 13-12 (Fall 3:36)
157-Pound Division
Brenden Hopkins (5-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Curtis (Madison Southern) 24-19 won by fall over Brenden Hopkins (Whitley County) 5-15 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Round 1 - Brenden Hopkins (Whitley County) 5-15 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Austin McCandless (Green County) 20-14 won by fall over Brenden Hopkins (Whitley County) 5-15 (Fall 1:43)
165-Pound Division
John Mcintire (13-12) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal - John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 won by fall over Jackson Luttrell (Harlan County) 7-3 (Fall 0:52)
Semifinal - Jerome Johnson (Boyle County) 31-6 won by fall over John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 (Fall 3:27)
Cons. Semi - John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 won by injury default over Grant Schneider (Madison Southern) 23-17 (Inj. 1:49)
3rd Place Match - Thorin Johnson (Wayne County) 33-20 won by decision over John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 (Dec 8-7)
175-Pound Division
Ethan Renfro (25-8) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Ethan Renfro (Whitley County) 25-8 won by fall over Nathan Ramsey (Bell County) 21-23 (Fall 1:34)
Semifinal - Ethan Renfro (Whitley County) 25-8 won by fall over Noah Creekmore (Somerset) 22-6 (Fall 1:07)
1st Place Match - Jax Crowe (Boyle County) 36-10 won by fall over Ethan Renfro (Whitley County) 25-8 (Fall 2:43)
215-Pound Division
Gentry Patrick (4-18) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Dylan Smith (Knox Central High School) 18-7 won by fall over Gentry Patrick (Whitley County) 4-18 (Fall 3:34)
Cons. Round 1 - Gentry Patrick (Whitley County) 4-18 won by fall over Josh Clark (Taylor County) 4-14 (Fall 0:41)
Cons. Semi - Damon Coffey (McCreary Central) 21-12 won by fall over Gentry Patrick (Whitley County) 4-18 (Fall 0:42)
5th Place Match - Gentry Patrick (Whitley County) 4-18 won by forfeit over Dylan Smith (Knox Central High School) 18-7 (For.)
285-Pound Division
Payton Lawson (14-14) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.
Quarterfinal - Hayden Knoy (Green County) 15-7 won by fall over Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 (Fall 2:47)
Cons. Round 1 - Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 won by fall over Cameron Patton (McCreary Central) 0-2 (Fall 2:26)
Cons. Semi - Eli Bolton (Corbin) 28-4 won by fall over Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 (Fall 0:21)
5th Place Match - Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 won by major decision over Braydon Thomas (Bell County) 20-20 (MD 12-3)
