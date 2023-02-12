whitley colonel logo

The Whitley County High School wrestling team placed eighth overall in the 7th Region Wrestling Tournament, finishing with 71 points while Ethan Renfro (placed second in the 175-pound division), and John McIntire (placed fourth in the 165-pound division) will be moving on to the KHSAA State Tournament.

A list of complete individual results for Whitley County is listed below:

106-Pound Division

Blake Bargo (5-16) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Ian Tucker (Wayne County) 41-4 won by fall over Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 (Fall 0:31)

Cons. Round 2 - Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 won by fall over Avery Shuffett (Green County) 14-14 (Fall 0:12)

Cons. Round 3 - Abraham Sell (Corbin) 15-6 won by fall over Blake Bargo (Whitley County) 5-16 (Fall 0:26)

113-Pound Division

Elijiah Pirani (17-14) placed 6th and scored 8.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Ayden Hall (Green County) 22-8 won by fall over Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 2 - Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 won by major decision over Brayden Hall (Knox Central High School) 8-10 (MD 15-6)

Cons. Round 3 - Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 won by fall over Dillan Brewer (Madison Southern) 3-3 (Fall 0:40)

Cons. Semi - Aiden Zuniga (Taylor County) 4-4 won by fall over Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 (Fall 0:24)

5th Place Match - Ayden Hall (Green County) 22-8 won by fall over Elijiah Pirani (Whitley County) 17-14 (Fall 0:00)

120-Pound-Division

Wesley Meadors (16-20) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Andrew Clayton (Taylor County) 23-9 won by fall over Wesley Meadors (Whitley County) 16-20 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Round 1 - Wesley Meadors (Whitley County) 16-20 won by fall over Chase Brock (Bell County) 5-12 (Fall 1:26)

Cons. Semi - Keenan Clevenger (Madison Central) 21-17 won by fall over Wesley Meadors (Whitley County) 16-20 (Fall 0:56)

5th Place Match - Lucas Ballinger (McCreary Central) 11-12 won by fall over Wesley Meadors (Whitley County) 16-20 (Fall 3:52)

144-Pound Division

Andrew Sears (13-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Devin Hall (Green County) 23-9 won by fall over Andrew Sears (Whitley County) 13-12 (Fall 2:12)

Cons. Round 1 - Andrew Sears (Whitley County) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Aden Ritchie (Taylor County) 21-10 won by fall over Andrew Sears (Whitley County) 13-12 (Fall 3:36)

157-Pound Division

Brenden Hopkins (5-15) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Curtis (Madison Southern) 24-19 won by fall over Brenden Hopkins (Whitley County) 5-15 (Fall 1:31)

Cons. Round 1 - Brenden Hopkins (Whitley County) 5-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 - Austin McCandless (Green County) 20-14 won by fall over Brenden Hopkins (Whitley County) 5-15 (Fall 1:43)

165-Pound Division

John Mcintire (13-12) placed 4th and scored 16.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 won by fall over Jackson Luttrell (Harlan County) 7-3 (Fall 0:52)

Semifinal - Jerome Johnson (Boyle County) 31-6 won by fall over John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 (Fall 3:27)

Cons. Semi - John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 won by injury default over Grant Schneider (Madison Southern) 23-17 (Inj. 1:49)

3rd Place Match - Thorin Johnson (Wayne County) 33-20 won by decision over John Mcintire (Whitley County) 13-12 (Dec 8-7)

175-Pound Division

Ethan Renfro (25-8) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Ethan Renfro (Whitley County) 25-8 won by fall over Nathan Ramsey (Bell County) 21-23 (Fall 1:34)

Semifinal - Ethan Renfro (Whitley County) 25-8 won by fall over Noah Creekmore (Somerset) 22-6 (Fall 1:07)

1st Place Match - Jax Crowe (Boyle County) 36-10 won by fall over Ethan Renfro (Whitley County) 25-8 (Fall 2:43)

215-Pound Division

Gentry Patrick (4-18) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Dylan Smith (Knox Central High School) 18-7 won by fall over Gentry Patrick (Whitley County) 4-18 (Fall 3:34)

Cons. Round 1 - Gentry Patrick (Whitley County) 4-18 won by fall over Josh Clark (Taylor County) 4-14 (Fall 0:41)

Cons. Semi - Damon Coffey (McCreary Central) 21-12 won by fall over Gentry Patrick (Whitley County) 4-18 (Fall 0:42)

5th Place Match - Gentry Patrick (Whitley County) 4-18 won by forfeit over Dylan Smith (Knox Central High School) 18-7 (For.)

285-Pound Division

Payton Lawson (14-14) placed 5th and scored 9.0 team points.

Quarterfinal - Hayden Knoy (Green County) 15-7 won by fall over Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 (Fall 2:47)

Cons. Round 1 - Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 won by fall over Cameron Patton (McCreary Central) 0-2 (Fall 2:26)

Cons. Semi - Eli Bolton (Corbin) 28-4 won by fall over Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 (Fall 0:21)

5th Place Match - Payton Lawson (Whitley County) 14-14 won by major decision over Braydon Thomas (Bell County) 20-20 (MD 12-3)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you