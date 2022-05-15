Whitley County’s Bracken Castle and Bryson Potter turned in a 16th place effort during this past weekend’s 2022 KHSAA Bass Fishing State Championship.
The duo caught eight fish that totaled 17.11 pounds. Montgomery County’s Gabe Amburgey and Tryton Amburgey captured first place honors with a catch of 10 fish that totaled 25.03 pounds.
South Laurel’s Braydon Hodges and Trey Paternoster placed 34th with a catch of six fish that totaled 12 pounds.
North Laurel had five teams competing with Caden Ayers and Trey Hensley placing 42nd with a catch of four fish totaling 10.04 pounds. Brayden Asher and Jack Nicholson finished 50th with a catch of four fish that totaled 8.10 pounds. Allie Burns and Brayden Howard turned in a 62nd-place effort, catching three fish that totaled 5.12 pounds. Joshua Cochran and Matthew Hinkle placed 64th with a catch of two fish that totaled 5.03 pounds while Carson Elza and Nick Davidson finished 83rd after catching one fish that totaled 1.14 pounds.
