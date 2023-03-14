LONDON — We’re just two games into the season, but the Whitley County Colonels are looking like they’re the real deal.
Jeremy Shope’s squad improved to 2-0 on Tuesday after handing North Laurel a 16-0 loss.
“It was a good win,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Lots of respect for North Laurel. Mason Croley pitched good tonight. We take pride in our pitching and defense. They give you a chance every day. Great team win — everyone had a hit.”
The Colonels dominated in all facets of the game, outhitting the Jaguars (0-1), 13-2, while the pitching of Mason Croley and Bradyn Bargo limited North Laurel to only two base runners.
Andrew Stack’s home run highlighted the win while he finished the game at the plate with two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored.
Shane Parker joined the fun with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Grant Zehr turned in a 2-for-3 effort while driving in a run, and scoring twice.
Matthew Wright also had two hits while finishing with a run scored and an RBI.
Bryce Anderson finished with a hit, two runs scored, and one RBI while Sam Harp drove in three runs, scored twice, and finished with a hit. Croley had a hit and an RBI while Hunter Wilson delivered a double and drove in two runs. Ronald Osborne finished with a hit, run scored, and an RBI.
Croley picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings while surrendering a hit, and finishing with a strikeout. Bargo tossed an inning, allowing only one hit, and finishing with a strikeout.
Blaize Jones and J. Douglas Gilliam had North Laurel’s lone hits.
Jones took the loss on the mound, tossing three and two/thirds of an inning while allowing three hits and five earned runs. He also struck out three batters. Gilliam tossed two/thirds of an inning allowing nine hits and three earned runs while striking out a batter. Noah Rush also pitched two/thirds of an inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter.
Whitley County is scheduled to be back in action Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. against Madison Southern while North Laurel will travel to play Rockcastle County at 5:30 p.m.
