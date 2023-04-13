WHITLEY COUNTY — Thursday’s matchup between Whitley County and North Laurel saw the Jaguars hold a 4-3 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning despite connecting on only one hit.
The Colonels’ bats woke up in the latter part of the sixth while taking advantage of some Jaguar defensive miscues to score five runs while eventually picking up an 8-4 win.
Whitley County ran its win streak to four games while improving to 16-2. The loss is North Laurel's seventh during its past eight games as the Jaguars fell to 6-9.
“We had an ugly start to the game,” Whitley County coach Jeremy Shope said. “Our eighth-grader Trey Walton came in and threw 5 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five. He came in and put water on a fire. He’s a prime example of being ready for when your number is called. Our team found another way to win. I love our winning mentality.”
North Laurel coach Darren McWhorter said he liked the way his team started the game, but his Jaguars have to improve hitting the ball, and fielding the ball.
“We got a two-run lead at top of the first, and our pitcher, EJ Allen, was throwing great and got hit in his throwing elbow in the fourth.
“He got out of that inning and had to come out in the fifth inning with some swelling,” he added. “We were down 3-2 in the top of the sixth, and took the lead at 4-3 but was unable to hold the lead due to five errors. Moral of the story, get two hits, and make five errors, you will lose the majority of the time.”
Shane Parker led Whitley County with two hits, and two RBI while Grant Zehr, Sam Harp, and Hunter Wilson each finished with two hits, and an RBI apiece.
Bryce Anderson finished with one hit and an RBI while Matthew Wright had a hit, and Andrew Stack scored once.
Kyler Elza and Blaize Jones each finished with a hit apiece for North Laurel.
