MCKEE — After suffering a defeat to rival Corbin on Tuesday, the Whitley County Lady Colonels responded with an easy 25-12, 25-15 win over Jackson County.
The Lady Colonels are now 4-1, and will now participate in this weekend’s Champions of the Mountains Classic.
“Overall the girls played well,” Whitley County assistant Samantha Eier. “They played their game. We didn't miss many serves. We played scrappy defense. We had great swings in the front row as well.”
