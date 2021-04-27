1. Whitley County (13-5 overall, 9-1 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Colonels sit atop the 13th Region rankings all by themselves after being tied with Corbin last week. Whitley County is clicking into all cylinders. They’re hitting the ball well while receiving impressive defensive play and pitching.
2. Clay County (13-5, 8-2)
The Tigers picked up an impressive 8-7 road win last week against Corbin to move them to the No. 2 spots. They’ve currently won four games in a row.
3. Corbin (12-4, 7-2)
The Redhounds’ 8-7 loss at home to Clay County moved them down to the No. 3 spot but look for Cody Philpot’s squad to make a push for the No. 1 ranking throughout the remainder of the season.
4. North Laurel (8-6, 3-1)
The Jaguars have been dealing with injuries and sickness but seem to be getting better after their blowout win over a Madison Southern. Coach Darrin McWhorter’s squad remains a dangerous team.
5. South Laurel (9-7, 3-4)
The Cardinals are a dangerous squad but injuries have slowed them down some while giving valuable experience to their younger players. They’re a team no one wants to play in an elimination game come postseason time.
6. Knox Central (7-4, 5-2)
The Panthers have quietly strung together some impressive wins but their 12-1 loss to Whitley County last week kept them from moving up in the rankings.
7. Middlesboro (9-6, 8-5)
The Yellow Jackets have done a good job picking up some early season wins but like most of the teams ranked below them, need a win against a top-tier regional opponent to move up in the rankings.
8. Lynn Camp (7-4, 4-4)
Rob Ledington has done a fantastic job with the Wildcat baseball program. Lynn Camp has been surprised with their hot start this season.
9. Harlan County (7-8, 5-2)
The Black Bears are hitting stride but need to pick up a win over a top-tier team in the region to move up in the rankings.
10. Jackson County (4-7, 1-5)
The Generals are close to moving up in the rankings. Jackson County has lost a pair of one-run games to both Clay County and Whitley County.
