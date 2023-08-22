WILLIAMSBURG — In a historic moment for the Whitley County Colonels, Michael Branham’s boys soccer team defeated South Laurel for the first time ever on Tuesday.
Despite the Cardinals’ previous 19-0 record against Whitley County, they left the contest with a surprising 3-2 defeat.
The victory was not only significant for the Colonels, but it also marked a successful start to their 49th District campaign.
With the win, the Colonels improved their overall record to 4-2-1 and secured a 1-0 standing against district competition. On the other hand, South Laurel fell to 2-2-1 overall and 0-2 against district foes.
Whitley County took an early 1-0 lead at the 28-minute mark, thanks to a goal from Micheal Sawyers.
However, the Cardinals’ Liam Zik managed to tie the game at one apiece just seven minutes into the second half.
The match remained tightly contested until Sawyers scored again, giving his team a 2-1 advantage with only 16 minutes remaining.
Jacob Senters’ successful penalty kick with six minutes left provided the Colonels with some breathing room.
Zik quickly responded with another goal two minutes later, cutting South Laurel’s deficit to 3-2.
Despite their efforts, the Cardinals failed to score during the final four minutes, allowing Whitley County to secure the one-goal victory.
The Colonels will be back in action on Saturday as they face Knott County Central at home. Meanwhile, South Laurel will travel to play Model on Thursday.
