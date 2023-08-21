WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County's Lady Colonel soccer team extended their impressive double-digit goal-scoring streak on Monday with a dominant 11-0 victory over visiting McCreary Central.
Whitley County, now 4-0, maintained its perfect record by consistently finding the back of the net, led by junior Autumn Sawyers' outstanding performance of five goals and three assists.
Sawyers has been a standout player this season, leading the team with 24 goals and 12 assists.
The Lady Colonels have been unstoppable, outscoring their opponents 44-1 so far. In fact, they have scored at least 10 goals in every game they have played.
“We started off rough tonight not communicating and passing well,” Whitley County coach Mike Sawyers said. “We corrected those issues and the girls started playing their game. Autumn ended with five goals and three assists, Deserae Haynes had two goals and two assists.
“Our midfield picked us up tonight by getting a combined six assists,” he added. “They were delivering good balls to our forwards. Overall, the girls played a good game.”
The scoring spree began with Deserae Haynes finding the net just 10 minutes into the match against the Lady Raiders.
Raelynn Jackson quickly followed with another goal, giving Whitley County a 2-0 advantage.
Sawyers then took over, scoring three consecutive goals within a three-minute span, extending the Lady Colonels' lead to 5-0 with 18 minutes remaining in the first half.
Kimberlee White added another goal, while Sawyers continued her impressive performance with two more goals, pushing the Lady Colonels’ lead to 8-0.
Goals by Andrea Dees, Haynes, and Callie McQueen sealed the 11-goal victory for Whitley County with four minutes left in the first half.
The Lady Colonels will be back in action at home on Thursday for a crucial 49th District matchup against South Laurel at 6 p.m.
