Whitley County High School Athletic Director Bryan Stewart announced Monday morning that all games, matches, and meets for the week of September 28 to October 4 involving Whitley County High School are cancelled due to KDE/KHSAA COVID-19 guidelines.
Breaking News
breaking featured popular
Whitley County High School games canceled for Sept. 28 - Oct. 4
- Staff Report
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Rogers Lacefield was born December 21, 1941 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Bernard and Nellie Gertrude Hudgins Lacefield. He was united in marriage to Paula Porter Lacefield who survives. He is also survived by his three children, John S. Lacefield and wife Julie of J…
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder suspect says victim died of self-inflicted wound
- Commissioners approve plans for Miller Park renovation, residential trick or treat
- Two indicted for abuse of infant; Over 40 indicted by Whitley County grand jury
- Keeneland announces new partner, new plans for facilities in Corbin, Williamsburg
- Long-time Maggie J's owner VonGruenigen passes away at 90
- NLHS football player killed in Saturday night four-wheeler accident; Brother recuperating at UK hospital
- Man indicted on second-degree manslaughter, assault charges following fatal crash
- Lane closures set for Tuesday on I-75 northbound and southbound
- State Rep. Robert Goforth indicted by Laurel grand jury
- 50,000 Kentuckians now have 'state of the art" REAL IDs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.