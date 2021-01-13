1

Whitley County High School announced Zeke Eier as the new head coach of the Whitley County Colonel Football Program on Wednesday. | Photo Courtesy of the University of the Cumberlands 

WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County High School announced Zeke Eier as the new head coach of the Whitley County Colonel Football Program on Wednesday. 

Eier was the Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator at the University of the Cumberlands.

He will be taking over a Colonel team that posted a 2-6 mark under former coach Jep Irwin, who stepped down at Whitley County a few weeks ago to take the head coaches job at South Laurel High School.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you