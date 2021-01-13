WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County High School announced Zeke Eier as the new head coach of the Whitley County Colonel Football Program on Wednesday.
Eier was the Running Backs Coach/Special Teams Coordinator at the University of the Cumberlands.
He will be taking over a Colonel team that posted a 2-6 mark under former coach Jep Irwin, who stepped down at Whitley County a few weeks ago to take the head coaches job at South Laurel High School.
