By Don Perry
For The Times-Tribune
STEARNS — In what proved to be a very physical game, Whitley County fell just short, 3-2, to Perry County Central in the opening round of the Kentucky 2A Section 7 tournament at McCreary Central.
The Lady Colonels jumped to an early 1-0 lead right away when sophomore Autumn Sawyers punched one in at the 37:16 mark of the first half.
The lead stood for 18 minutes until Perry County Central’s Kyhill Jett tied the game. Shortly thereafter Kara Minks pushed another goal in to give the Lady Commodores a 2-1 lead at the 8:39 mark. That score stood through the half with each team playing tough defense.
In fact, the teams traded control of the ball much of the early part of the second half before Sawyers tied the game with her second goal of the night at the 26:04 mark.
It wasn’t enough as Perry County Central’s Minks struck again at the 14:58 mark, just a minute after the Lady Colonels suffered a second key injury in the half. The 3-2 lead would stand despite late opportunities for Whitley.
“We had our opportunities, and they had their opportunities, but you’ve got to convert, and we didn’t do that in some instances,” said coach Kelly Sawyers. “We need to get tougher.”
In addition to missed opportunities, lapses in good play across the board, and late injuries, the Lady Colonels hung tough against a physical squad even with additional cards stacked against them with a brand-new goalkeeper in the net who had never played prior to Monday night’s start.
Ryleigh Petrey was a softball player before picking up soccer just a few days prior to the tournament due to team injuries.
“This is her first game, and she did phenomenal,” said Sawyers. “She just joined us last week and did a great job.”
Despite the loss, Sawyers wouldn’t make excuses for her team, pointing out the fact Perry County Central was playing in its fourth straight game.
“You have to give it to them, they had to have been worn out, but they just converted better than us tonight,” said Sawyers.
The Lady Colonels fall to 2-2 on the season with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.