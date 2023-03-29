HAZARD — Whitley County and Clay County hooked up in a back and forth matchup with the Lady Tigers doing just enough to pull off a 10-6 win during opening round action of the Kentucky 2A Sectionals.
The game was close throughout but once again, the Lady Colonels (3-8) couldn’t seal the deal.
Whitley County took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third, but the lead was short lived, as the Lady Tigers (4-1) answered with three runs in the bottom of the third to claim a 4-3 lead.
The Lady Colonels tied the game at four apiece in the top of the fourth inning only to see Clay County score four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take an 8-4 edge.
Whitley County cut its deficit to 8-6 in the top of the sixth, but the Lady Tigers added two insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning to seal the win.
Kylie Frost delivered a home run in the win for Clay County, finishing with two hits and two RBI while Carley Shepherd also had a hit and an RBI in the win.
Abby Bowling got the win in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Tigers, pitching all seven innings while allowing 11 hits and six earned runs.
Kara Canada led Whitley County with two home runs and two RBI.
Morgan Huddleston finished with three hits and two RBI while Amber Brown had two hits and two RBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.